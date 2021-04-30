Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 1,817 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,080,481,000 after purchasing an additional 129,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:GD traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,902. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $121.67 and a 52-week high of $191.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.81.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.