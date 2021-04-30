Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 8,454 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 141.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $56.05. 465,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,625,930. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.