Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $699,000 in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDS shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. 9,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,128. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 67.96%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

