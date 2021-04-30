Ridgewood Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.63. 148,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,696,711. The firm has a market cap of $218.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $64.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.