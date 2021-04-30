Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.77. 1,082,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76.

