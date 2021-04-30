Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKG. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 76,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 2,066.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 154,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after buying an additional 45,628 shares during the last quarter.

ARKG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,520. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.71. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $115.15.

