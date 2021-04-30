Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Invests $221,000 in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The 3D Printing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The 3D Printing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The 3D Printing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The 3D Printing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of The 3D Printing ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.02. 207,747 shares of the company were exchanged. The 3D Printing ETF has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $27.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for The 3D Printing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The 3D Printing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.