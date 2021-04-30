Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.36.

TROW traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.68. 8,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,993. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.52. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $183.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

