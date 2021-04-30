Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBA. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.36.

NYSE RBA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.46. 5,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,660. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at $734,649. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $2,031,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

