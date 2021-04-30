RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 221.7% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OPP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.26. 57,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,466. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $15.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%.

In other RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 20,064 shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $307,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,674.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 808.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

