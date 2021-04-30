RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 57,345 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Western Digital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,056,000 after purchasing an additional 141,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Western Digital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,461,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC opened at $71.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -83.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDC. Cowen lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

