Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 29,192 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,192 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CSX were worth $38,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 28.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in CSX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 23.6% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 499,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after purchasing an additional 95,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,126 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Shares of CSX opened at $101.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.92. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The company has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.