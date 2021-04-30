Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 369,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $26,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth $3,490,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 238,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Cerner by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 172,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in Cerner by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 42,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Cerner by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. In the last three months, insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

