Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 17,263 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,263 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.35% of Service Co. International worth $30,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,505,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,337,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,366,000 after purchasing an additional 789,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 316,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 846,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,582,000 after purchasing an additional 303,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

NYSE:SCI opened at $54.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

