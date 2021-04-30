Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 69,364 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,364 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.18% of Hologic worth $34,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

