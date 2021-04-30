Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 583,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,226 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $29,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,580 shares of company stock worth $213,125. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.10. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

