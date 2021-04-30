Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of AON worth $35,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AON by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AON by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

AON opened at $239.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $240.03.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

