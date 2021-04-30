Robert Buce Sells 12,000 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Buce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of TrueCar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $58,080.00.

Shares of TRUE opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $444.84 million, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. Analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TrueCar by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth about $2,405,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TrueCar by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 166,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,488,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after purchasing an additional 162,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

