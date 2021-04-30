Robert W. Baird Raises Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $130.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.10.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM opened at $113.40 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $15,031,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $115,944,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,719 shares of company stock worth $31,086,760 over the last ninety days. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 5,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.