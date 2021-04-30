Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Trading 4.3% Higher on Strong Earnings

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) shares traded up 4.3% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $197.69 and last traded at $197.69. 712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 77,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.48.

The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROG shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th.

In other Rogers news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $1,248,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $259,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,056.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,036,667. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 611.25 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.91 and its 200-day moving average is $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46.

About Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

