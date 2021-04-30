Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total transaction of $109,850.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,231,925. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $7.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.00. 62,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,866. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.73. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.19 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.64 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.37.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.