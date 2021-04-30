Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $475.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $412.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $13.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $343.10. The stock had a trading volume of 147,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,866. Roku has a 52 week low of $100.19 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -412.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.32 and its 200-day moving average is $338.73.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,231,925. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

