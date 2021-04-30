Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

ROL traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.13. 15,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,884. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth $59,000. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

