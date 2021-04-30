Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.610-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 14.750-15.000 EPS.

ROP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $446.44. 514,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,053. The company’s 50-day moving average is $412.39 and its 200 day moving average is $409.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $333.22 and a 52 week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $447.67.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

