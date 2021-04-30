Rosenblatt Securities Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $350.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PYPL stock opened at $267.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.57. PayPal has a 12-month low of $119.43 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

