Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,888,289,000 after buying an additional 204,495 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $507,974,000 after buying an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,766,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $430,443,000 after buying an additional 227,113 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.32.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROST stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.58. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $131.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 156.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

