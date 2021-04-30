Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at Cormark

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$3.30 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$2.30 to C$2.80 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$2.50 target price (up previously from C$2.40) on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.49.

TSE:ROXG opened at C$2.00 on Tuesday. Roxgold has a one year low of C$1.18 and a one year high of C$2.32. The stock has a market cap of C$749.57 million and a P/E ratio of 31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.64.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

