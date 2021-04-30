Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €133.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ML has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €137.71 ($162.02).

ML opened at €121.15 ($142.53) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a one year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €126.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €112.31.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

