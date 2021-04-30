Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 465 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HSBA. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Investec cut HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 444.45 ($5.81).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 454.30 ($5.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 427.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 396.65. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The company has a market capitalization of £92.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 10,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £42,954.75 ($56,120.66).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

