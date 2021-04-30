Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $172.00 on Monday. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Proofpoint by 126.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $1,150,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

