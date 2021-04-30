Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €135.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €131.83 ($155.10).

EPA SU opened at €134.38 ($158.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €131.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €122.05. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

