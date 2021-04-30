Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,937 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,301.40 ($17.00) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £101.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,372.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,280.44.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

