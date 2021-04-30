Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,860 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RDSB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up GBX 4.70 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,303.90 ($17.04). The stock had a trading volume of 9,033,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,372.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,280.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently -0.47%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

