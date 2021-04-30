RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Short Interest Down 63.6% in April

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RSNAY remained flat at $$9.40 during trading hours on Friday. RSA Insurance Group has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $9.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

