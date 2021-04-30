Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

RUSHA stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

