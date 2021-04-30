Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $26.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSI shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:RSI traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,073. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.14.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

