RXR Acquisition (NASDAQ:RXRAU) Trading Down 0.2%

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 226,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RXR Acquisition stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.