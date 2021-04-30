Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €136.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safran has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €112.83 ($132.75).

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €120.54 ($141.81) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €119.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €113.09. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

