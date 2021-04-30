San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 950.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,155,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,557,000 after acquiring an additional 506,107 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

NYSE:CB opened at $169.50 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.63 and a 200-day moving average of $153.89. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

