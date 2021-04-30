San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 534.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

Shares of KHC opened at $41.69 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

