San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Switch were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 109.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Switch by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Switch by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SWCH opened at $18.54 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

