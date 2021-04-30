San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 103.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,630 shares of company stock worth $13,187,162 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE USB opened at $60.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

