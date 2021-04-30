San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $62,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 16,683 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,818,000. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 38.4% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 214,948 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. Citigroup raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $200.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.79. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

