San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) by 40.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,860,000.

Shares of SIMS opened at $47.42 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21.

