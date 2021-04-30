San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 450 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in UDR were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UDR opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.57, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

