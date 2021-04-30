Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Bought by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Sanderson Farms comprises about 1.3% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFM. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFM traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,994. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.71 and a 200-day moving average of $143.83. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 130.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $169.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

SAFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

