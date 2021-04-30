Sandra Bodnyk Buys 1,000 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Sandra Bodnyk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03.
Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter.
Peoples Financial Services Company Profile
Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.
