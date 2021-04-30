Sandra Bodnyk Buys 1,000 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Sandra Bodnyk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the period. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

