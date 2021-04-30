Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Releases Earnings Results

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,467. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

