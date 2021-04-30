SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €121.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €131.67 ($154.90).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at €118.04 ($138.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.90 billion and a PE ratio of 26.07. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €109.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.50.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.