SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Short Interest Down 90.1% in April

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the March 31st total of 359,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SASDY stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 28,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,533. SAS AB has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

Separately, HSBC downgraded SAS AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also offers air cargo services, in-flight sales, ground handling, and technical maintenance services, as well as travel-related loyalty programs.

